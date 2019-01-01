Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ:PGC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 29
EPS
$0.710
Quarterly Revenue
$54.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$54.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Peapack Gladstone Finl using advanced sorting and filters.
Peapack Gladstone Finl Questions & Answers
When is Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ:PGC) reporting earnings?
Peapack Gladstone Finl (PGC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ:PGC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.45, which beat the estimate of $0.44.
What were Peapack Gladstone Finl’s (NASDAQ:PGC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $35.1M, which beat the estimate of $34.3M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.