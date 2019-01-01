Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ:PGC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Peapack Gladstone Finl
Peapack Gladstone Finl Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ: PGC) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $24.00 expecting PGC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -27.27% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ: PGC) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Peapack Gladstone Finl maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Peapack Gladstone Finl, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Peapack Gladstone Finl was filed on October 29, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 29, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Peapack Gladstone Finl (PGC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $23.00 to $24.00. The current price Peapack Gladstone Finl (PGC) is trading at is $33.00, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
