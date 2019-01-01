QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: IT Services
PFSweb Inc is a commerce services company. The company operates through two business segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The LiveArea Professional Services segment provides services to support or improve the digital shopping experience of shopping online, such as strategic commerce consulting, design and digital marketing services and technology services. The PFS Operations segment provides services to support or improve the physical, post-click experience, such as logistics and fulfilment, customer care and order to cash services including distributed order orchestration and payment services. It offers services on an a la carte basis or as a complete end-to-end solution.

EPS0.030-0.110 -0.1400
REV83.020M61.099M-21.921M

PFSweb Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PFSweb (PFSW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PFSweb's (PFSW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PFSweb (PFSW) stock?

A

The latest price target for PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) was reported by Needham on March 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting PFSW to fall to within 12 months (a possible -29.76% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PFSweb (PFSW)?

A

The stock price for PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is $11.39 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does PFSweb (PFSW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PFSweb.

Q

When is PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) reporting earnings?

A

PFSweb’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is PFSweb (PFSW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PFSweb.

Q

What sector and industry does PFSweb (PFSW) operate in?

A

PFSweb is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.