Range
2.05 - 2.32
Vol / Avg.
225.7K/437.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.17 - 5.29
Mkt Cap
158.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.06
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
69.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Performant Financial Corp provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. The company provides its services on an outsourced basis where it handles many or all aspects of its clients' recovery processes. It uses technology-enabled services platform to provide recovery and analytics services in a range of markets for the identification and recovery of student loans, improper healthcare payments and delinquent state tax and federal treasury receivables. The services are primarily offered across a broad range of government and private clients in several markets. The revenue generated here is generally on success-based as it earns fees based on a percentage of the aggregate amount of funds that it enables the clients to recover.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Performant Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Performant Financial (PFMT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ: PFMT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Performant Financial's (PFMT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Performant Financial (PFMT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Performant Financial (NASDAQ: PFMT) was reported by Craig-Hallum on July 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting PFMT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 336.68% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Performant Financial (PFMT)?

A

The stock price for Performant Financial (NASDAQ: PFMT) is $2.29 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Performant Financial (PFMT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Performant Financial.

Q

When is Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) reporting earnings?

A

Performant Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Performant Financial (PFMT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Performant Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Performant Financial (PFMT) operate in?

A

Performant Financial is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.