Performant Finl (NASDAQ:PFMT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.020
Quarterly Revenue
$27.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$27.1M
Earnings History
Performant Finl Questions & Answers
When is Performant Finl (NASDAQ:PFMT) reporting earnings?
Performant Finl (PFMT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Performant Finl (NASDAQ:PFMT)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.01, which hit the estimate of $-0.01.
What were Performant Finl’s (NASDAQ:PFMT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $35.9M, which beat the estimate of $32.6M.
