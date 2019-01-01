Performant Finl (NASDAQ:PFMT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Performant Finl
Performant Finl Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Performant Finl (NASDAQ: PFMT) was reported by Craig-Hallum on July 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting PFMT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 292.16% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Performant Finl (NASDAQ: PFMT) was provided by Craig-Hallum, and Performant Finl initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Performant Finl, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Performant Finl was filed on July 7, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 7, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Performant Finl (PFMT) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $10.00. The current price Performant Finl (PFMT) is trading at is $2.55, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
