PennantPark Floating Rate (NYSE:PFLT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate
PennantPark Floating Rate Questions & Answers
The latest price target for PennantPark Floating Rate (NYSE: PFLT) was reported by JMP Securities on May 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.50 expecting PFLT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.97% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for PennantPark Floating Rate (NYSE: PFLT) was provided by JMP Securities, and PennantPark Floating Rate maintained their market outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of PennantPark Floating Rate, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for PennantPark Floating Rate was filed on May 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest PennantPark Floating Rate (PFLT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $14.50 to $13.50. The current price PennantPark Floating Rate (PFLT) is trading at is $11.95, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.