Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Performance Food Group reported in-line EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.51.
Revenue was up $5.88 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 2.94% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Performance Food Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.49
|0.42
|0.54
|0.28
|EPS Actual
|0.57
|0.43
|0.56
|0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|12.83B
|10.12B
|8.34B
|7.01B
|Revenue Actual
|12.84B
|10.39B
|9.30B
|7.20B
Earnings History
