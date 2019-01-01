ñol

Performance Food Group
(NYSE:PFGC)
42.49
-0.85[-1.96%]
At close: Jun 1
42.45
-0.0400[-0.09%]
After Hours: 4:36PM EDT
Day High/Low41.86 - 44.22
52 Week High/Low38.23 - 58.13
Open / Close43.39 / 42.45
Float / Outstanding133.7M / 155M
Vol / Avg.2.7M / 1.5M
Mkt Cap6.6B
P/E92.21
50d Avg. Price48.58
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.15
Total Float133.7M

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Performance Food Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 11

EPS

$0.510

Quarterly Revenue

$13.1B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$13.1B

Earnings Recap

 

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Performance Food Group reported in-line EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.51.

Revenue was up $5.88 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 2.94% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Performance Food Group's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.49 0.42 0.54 0.28
EPS Actual 0.57 0.43 0.56 0.19
Revenue Estimate 12.83B 10.12B 8.34B 7.01B
Revenue Actual 12.84B 10.39B 9.30B 7.20B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Performance Food Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) reporting earnings?
A

Performance Food Group (PFGC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 18, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.48, which missed the estimate of $0.50.

Q
What were Performance Food Group’s (NYSE:PFGC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $4.4B, which missed the estimate of $4.5B.

