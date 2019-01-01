Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Performance Food Group reported in-line EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.51.

Revenue was up $5.88 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 2.94% increase in the share price the next day.

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.42 0.54 0.28 EPS Actual 0.57 0.43 0.56 0.19 Revenue Estimate 12.83B 10.12B 8.34B 7.01B Revenue Actual 12.84B 10.39B 9.30B 7.20B

