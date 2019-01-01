Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Perion Network
Perion Network Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) was reported by Raymond James on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $29.00 expecting PERI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.49% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) was provided by Raymond James, and Perion Network maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Perion Network, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Perion Network was filed on February 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Perion Network (PERI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $31.00 to $29.00. The current price Perion Network (PERI) is trading at is $20.21, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
