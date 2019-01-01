ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Perion Network
(NASDAQ:PERI)
20.21
0.57[2.90%]
At close: Jun 1
20.21
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low19.72 - 20.46
52 Week High/Low15.31 - 33.09
Open / Close20 / 20.21
Float / Outstanding43.2M / 44.4M
Vol / Avg.430.5K / 426.4K
Mkt Cap897.8M
P/E15.59
50d Avg. Price21.79
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.35
Total Float43.2M

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Perion Network reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$0.440

Quarterly Revenue

$125.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$125.3M

Earnings Recap

 

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Perion Network beat estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.28.

Revenue was up $35.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 3.08% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Perion Network's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.39 0.17 0.18 0.02
EPS Actual 0.62 0.40 0.33 0.19
Revenue Estimate 144.96M 108.96M 104.94M 86.18M
Revenue Actual 157.97M 121.03M 109.68M 89.82M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Perion Network using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Perion Network Questions & Answers

Q
When is Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) reporting earnings?
A

Perion Network (PERI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.24, which hit the estimate of $0.24.

Q
What were Perion Network’s (NASDAQ:PERI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $78M, which beat the estimate of $74.2M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.