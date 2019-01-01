PEDEVCO (AMEX:PED), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Questions & Answers
The latest price target for PEDEVCO (AMEX: PED) was reported by EF Hutton on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.00 expecting PED to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.68% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for PEDEVCO (AMEX: PED) was provided by EF Hutton, and PEDEVCO initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of PEDEVCO, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for PEDEVCO was filed on January 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest PEDEVCO (PED) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $2.00. The current price PEDEVCO (PED) is trading at is $1.49, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
