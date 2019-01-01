PEDEVCO (AMEX:PED), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$0.020
Quarterly Revenue
$7.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$7.1M
Earnings History
PEDEVCO Questions & Answers
When is PEDEVCO (AMEX:PED) reporting earnings?
PEDEVCO (PED) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for PEDEVCO (AMEX:PED)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.76, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were PEDEVCO’s (AMEX:PED) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $812K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
