Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Earnings

Peoples Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 17.65%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.68.

Revenue was up $21.88 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.28 which was followed by a 1.1% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Peoples Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.69 0.26 0.65 0.72 EPS Actual 0.97 0.43 0.61 0.90 Revenue Estimate 73.48M 59.84M 54.66M 52.94M Revenue Actual 73.98M 59.75M 55.48M 52.48M

