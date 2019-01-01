ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Peoples Bancorp
(NASDAQ:PEBO)
28.46
-0.12[-0.42%]
At close: Jun 1
28.46
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low28.24 - 28.67
52 Week High/Low26.56 - 34.63
Open / Close28.64 / 28.46
Float / Outstanding27.4M / 28.3M
Vol / Avg.83.2K / 95.4K
Mkt Cap806.7M
P/E12.99
50d Avg. Price29.36
Div / Yield1.52/5.32%
Payout Ratio65.45
EPS0.84
Total Float27.4M

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Peoples Bancorp reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 26

EPS

$0.880

Quarterly Revenue

$74.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$70.9M

Earnings Recap

 

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Peoples Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 17.65%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.68.

Revenue was up $21.88 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.28 which was followed by a 1.1% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Peoples Bancorp's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.69 0.26 0.65 0.72
EPS Actual 0.97 0.43 0.61 0.90
Revenue Estimate 73.48M 59.84M 54.66M 52.94M
Revenue Actual 73.98M 59.75M 55.48M 52.48M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Peoples Bancorp using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Peoples Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) reporting earnings?
A

Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) is scheduled to report earnings on July 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.53, which beat the estimate of $0.46.

Q
What were Peoples Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:PEBO) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $41.7M, which beat the estimate of $40.8M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.