This Investor Never Got Caught 'Swimming Naked' Due To A Little-Known Wealth-Building Strategy

Famed investor Warren Buffett once said, “It’s only when the tide goes out that you learn who has been swimming naked.”

In other words: An investment may appear promising up to a point. If the company you invested in is too leveraged and the tide turns, everything becomes exposed. And the investment gets spoiled.

Tim Melvin has never been caught swimming naked.

See Also: Dow Jones Index Aims For Best October In Its History

What Happened: Melvin has been in the finance industry for more than 30 years. He founded Thunderclap Research, which focuses on a little-known strategy in the equities market. Here’s what he does:

Buys smaller banks that are underperforming but have strong balance sheets and pristine loan portfolios at less than the book value of the business.

Waits until the bank gets acquired or merges with a competitor.

Sells at a price that can be several multiples of what you originally paid for.

Why It Matters: Melvin has closed 67 trades — according to his website — and never lost a dime.

Most recently, Melvin had a focus on Peoples Bancorp Inc. PEBO and Limestone Bancorp, Inc. LMST.

Adding another win to his strategy, shares of Limestone jumped 30.79% over the last five days as the company announced it would be acquired by Peoples Bancorp in a transaction valued at approximately $208.2 million.

“The proposed deal price we will have a total return on our shares of about 33% annually,” Melvin wrote in his newsletter.

Follow Melvin’s trades, and check out his newsletter.

Photo by Lopez Robin on Unsplash