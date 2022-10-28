ñol

This Investor Never Got Caught 'Swimming Naked' Due To A Little-Known Wealth-Building Strategy

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
October 28, 2022 5:27 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Tim Melvin has been in the finance industry for over 30 years, and has a keen focus on community bank stocks.
  • Using his strategy, he's closed 67 trades — according to his website — never losing a dime.
This Investor Never Got Caught 'Swimming Naked' Due To A Little-Known Wealth-Building Strategy

Famed investor Warren Buffett once said, “It’s only when the tide goes out that you learn who has been swimming naked.”

In other words: An investment may appear promising up to a point. If the company you invested in is too leveraged and the tide turns, everything becomes exposed. And the investment gets spoiled.

Tim Melvin has never been caught swimming naked.

See Also: Dow Jones Index Aims For Best October In Its History

What Happened: Melvin has been in the finance industry for more than 30 years. He founded Thunderclap Research, which focuses on a little-known strategy in the equities market. Here’s what he does:

  • Buys smaller banks that are underperforming but have strong balance sheets and pristine loan portfolios at less than the book value of the business.
  • Waits until the bank gets acquired or merges with a competitor.
  • Sells at a price that can be several multiples of what you originally paid for.

Why It Matters: Melvin has closed 67 trades — according to his website — and never lost a dime.

Most recently, Melvin had a focus on Peoples Bancorp Inc. PEBO and Limestone Bancorp, Inc. LMST.

Adding another win to his strategy, shares of Limestone jumped 30.79% over the last five days as the company announced it would be acquired by Peoples Bancorp in a transaction valued at approximately $208.2 million.

“The proposed deal price we will have a total return on our shares of about 33% annually,” Melvin wrote in his newsletter.

Follow Melvin’s trades, and check out his newsletter.

Photo by Lopez Robin on Unsplash

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

