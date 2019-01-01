Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 3
EPS
$0.430
Quarterly Revenue
$498.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$498.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Healthpeak Properties using advanced sorting and filters.
Healthpeak Properties Questions & Answers
When is Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) reporting earnings?
Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)?
The Actual EPS was $0.48, which beat the estimate of $0.16.
What were Healthpeak Properties’s (NYSE:PEAK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $458.9M, which beat the estimate of $454.2M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.