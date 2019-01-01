Hanwei Energy Services Corp manufactures and sells high pressure fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) pipes for the oil and gas, water transmission and salt mining industries, and owns oil and gas production assets located in Alberta, Canada. The company engages in manufacturing, design, engineering and R&D of high pressure FRP pipe systems. It owns and operates petroleum and natural gas assets in three areas that include its Leduc Lands consisting of mineral and surface rights located approximately 40 km south west of Edmonton, Alberta, its Entice Lands consisting of mineral and surface rights located approximately 22 km east of Calgary, Alberta, and its Nevis Lands located approximately 50 km east of Red Deer, Alberta consisting of approximately 4,640 net acres.