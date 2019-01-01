QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.03
Mkt Cap
1.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
0.23
EPS
0.07
Shares
194.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Hanwei Energy Services Corp manufactures and sells high pressure fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) pipes for the oil and gas, water transmission and salt mining industries, and owns oil and gas production assets located in Alberta, Canada. The company engages in manufacturing, design, engineering and R&D of high pressure FRP pipe systems. It owns and operates petroleum and natural gas assets in three areas that include its Leduc Lands consisting of mineral and surface rights located approximately 40 km south west of Edmonton, Alberta, its Entice Lands consisting of mineral and surface rights located approximately 22 km east of Calgary, Alberta, and its Nevis Lands located approximately 50 km east of Red Deer, Alberta consisting of approximately 4,640 net acres.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hanwei Energy Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hanwei Energy Services (HNWEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hanwei Energy Services (OTCPK: HNWEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hanwei Energy Services's (HNWEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hanwei Energy Services.

Q

What is the target price for Hanwei Energy Services (HNWEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hanwei Energy Services

Q

Current Stock Price for Hanwei Energy Services (HNWEF)?

A

The stock price for Hanwei Energy Services (OTCPK: HNWEF) is $0.0092 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 17:18:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hanwei Energy Services (HNWEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hanwei Energy Services.

Q

When is Hanwei Energy Services (OTCPK:HNWEF) reporting earnings?

A

Hanwei Energy Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hanwei Energy Services (HNWEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hanwei Energy Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Hanwei Energy Services (HNWEF) operate in?

A

Hanwei Energy Services is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.