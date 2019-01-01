PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PDS Biotechnology missed estimated earnings by 45.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.22.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.48% increase in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.