PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology Questions & Answers
The latest price target for PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PDSB) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on August 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting PDSB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 334.78% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PDSB) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and PDS Biotechnology maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of PDS Biotechnology, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for PDS Biotechnology was filed on August 12, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 12, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) rating was a maintained with a price target of $20.00 to $15.00. The current price PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) is trading at is $3.45, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
