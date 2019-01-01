ñol

Piedmont Office Realty
(NYSE:PDM)
14.44
-0.30[-2.04%]
At close: Jun 1
14.45
0.0100[0.07%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low14.22 - 14.84
52 Week High/Low14.07 - 20.35
Open / Close14.84 / 14.45
Float / Outstanding89.8M / 123.3M
Vol / Avg.1M / 827K
Mkt Cap1.8B
P/E36.85
50d Avg. Price16.01
Div / Yield0.84/5.70%
Payout Ratio210
EPS0.49
Total Float89.8M

Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE:PDM), Dividends

Piedmont Office Realty issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Piedmont Office Realty generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.03%

Annual Dividend

$0.84

Last Dividend

May 27
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Piedmont Office Realty Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Piedmont Office Realty (PDM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Piedmont Office Realty. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.21 on June 17, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Piedmont Office Realty (PDM) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Piedmont Office Realty ($PDM) will be on June 17, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Piedmont Office Realty (PDM) shares by May 27, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Piedmont Office Realty (PDM) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Piedmont Office Realty (PDM) will be on May 26, 2022 and will be $0.21

Q
What is the dividend yield for Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE:PDM)?
A

Piedmont Office Realty has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Piedmont Office Realty (PDM) was $0.21 and was paid out next on June 17, 2022.

