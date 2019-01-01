Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ponce Financial Group
Ponce Financial Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ: PDLB) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.25 expecting PDLB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.49% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ: PDLB) was provided by Janney Montgomery Scott, and Ponce Financial Group initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ponce Financial Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ponce Financial Group was filed on February 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ponce Financial Group (PDLB) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $12.25. The current price Ponce Financial Group (PDLB) is trading at is $9.46, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
