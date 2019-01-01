ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Pinduoduo
(NASDAQ:PDD)
49.00
-1.35[-2.68%]
At close: Jun 1
48.93
-0.0700[-0.14%]
After Hours: 6:56PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low48.06 - 52.26
52 Week High/Low23.21 - 143.11
Open / Close49.51 / 49
Float / Outstanding- / 1.3B
Vol / Avg.12.4M / 19.2M
Mkt Cap62B
P/E61.66
50d Avg. Price41.09
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS5.28
Total Float-

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Pinduoduo reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 27

EPS

$0.470

Quarterly Revenue

$3.8B

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$27.2B

Earnings Recap

 

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pinduoduo beat estimated earnings by 88.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.25.

Revenue was up $370.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.57 which was followed by a 18.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pinduoduo's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.35 0.02 -0.15 -0.42
EPS Actual 0.92 0.34 0.44 -0.23
Revenue Estimate 4.76B 4.16B 4.20B 3.15B
Revenue Actual 4.27B 3.34B 3.57B 3.38B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Pinduoduo using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Pinduoduo Questions & Answers

Q
When is Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) reporting earnings?
A

Pinduoduo (PDD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 23, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 27, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.20, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Pinduoduo’s (NASDAQ:PDD) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $677.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.