Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pinduoduo beat estimated earnings by 88.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.25.

Revenue was up $370.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.57 which was followed by a 18.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pinduoduo's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.02 -0.15 -0.42 EPS Actual 0.92 0.34 0.44 -0.23 Revenue Estimate 4.76B 4.16B 4.20B 3.15B Revenue Actual 4.27B 3.34B 3.57B 3.38B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.