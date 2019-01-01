ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
PDC Energy
(NASDAQ:PDCE)
82.44
3.30[4.17%]
At close: Jun 1
82.44
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low80 - 83.37
52 Week High/Low34.52 - 81.88
Open / Close80.51 / 82.44
Float / Outstanding72.4M / 99.3M
Vol / Avg.1.8M / 1.2M
Mkt Cap8.2B
P/E15.89
50d Avg. Price71.97
Div / Yield1.4/1.77%
Payout Ratio12.25
EPS-0.33
Total Float72.4M

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE), Dividends

PDC Energy issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash PDC Energy generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.78%

Annual Dividend

$1.0

Last Dividend

Mar 11

Next Dividend

Jun 8
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

PDC Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next PDC Energy (PDCE) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 27, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 8, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own PDC Energy (PDCE) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for PDC Energy ($PDCE) will be on June 23, 2022. Investors need to be owners of PDC Energy (PDCE) shares by June 9, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next PDC Energy (PDCE) dividend?
A

The next dividend for PDC Energy (PDCE) will be on June 8, 2022 and will be $0.26

Q
What is the dividend yield for PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)?
A

The most current yield for PDC Energy (PDCE) is 1.45% and is payable next on June 23, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.