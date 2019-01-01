QQQ
Sector: Energy. Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
PDC Energy is an exploration and production company in the crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids industries. The company has an operation in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and an operation in the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company remains flexible in terms of rig activity and capital deployment because of short-term rig contracts and held-by-production acreage. Through a technology focus, PDC implements multiwell drilling, extended laterals, increased frac stage density, enhanced frac design, and drilling efficiencies. The acquisition of SRC led to an increase in net acres to the company's asset portfolio. Natural gas production is the biggest contributor to the company's revenue, with production greatest in the Wattenberg Field.

PDC Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PDC Energy (PDCE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ: PDCE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PDC Energy's (PDCE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PDC Energy (PDCE) stock?

A

The latest price target for PDC Energy (NASDAQ: PDCE) was reported by Keybanc on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 67.00 expecting PDCE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.43% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PDC Energy (PDCE)?

A

The stock price for PDC Energy (NASDAQ: PDCE) is $56.1 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does PDC Energy (PDCE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 16, 2021.

Q

When is PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) reporting earnings?

A

PDC Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is PDC Energy (PDCE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PDC Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does PDC Energy (PDCE) operate in?

A

PDC Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.