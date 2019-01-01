PDC Energy is an exploration and production company in the crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids industries. The company has an operation in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and an operation in the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company remains flexible in terms of rig activity and capital deployment because of short-term rig contracts and held-by-production acreage. Through a technology focus, PDC implements multiwell drilling, extended laterals, increased frac stage density, enhanced frac design, and drilling efficiencies. The acquisition of SRC led to an increase in net acres to the company's asset portfolio. Natural gas production is the biggest contributor to the company's revenue, with production greatest in the Wattenberg Field.