Park City Gr
(NASDAQ:PCYG)
5.15
-0.32[-5.85%]
At close: Jun 1
5.22
0.0700[1.36%]
After Hours: 9:06AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low5.15 - 5.44
52 Week High/Low4.06 - 10.68
Open / Close5.4 / 5.15
Float / Outstanding11.4M / 18.6M
Vol / Avg.53K / 62.6K
Mkt Cap95.8M
P/E30.39
50d Avg. Price5.11
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.04
Total Float11.4M

Park City Gr (NASDAQ:PCYG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Park City Gr reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 16

EPS

$0.050

Quarterly Revenue

$4.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$4.6M

Earnings Recap

Park City Gr (NASDAQ:PCYG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Park City Gr reported in-line EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.05.

Revenue was down $1.47 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 17.88% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Park City Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.04 0.05 0.04 0.03
EPS Actual 0.04 0.04 0.05 0.03
Revenue Estimate 5.33M 4.70M 4.60M 5.20M
Revenue Actual 4.35M 4.56M 4.60M 6.02M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Park City Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is Park City Gr (NASDAQ:PCYG) reporting earnings?
A

Park City Gr (PCYG) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Park City Gr (NASDAQ:PCYG)?
A

Park City Gr (PCYG) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on September 13, 2017 for Q4 and the Actual EPS was $0.05, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Park City Gr’s (NASDAQ:PCYG) revenues?
A

Park City Gr (PCYG) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on September 13, 2017 for Q4 and the Actual Revenue was $5.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

