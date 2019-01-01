Park City Gr (NASDAQ:PCYG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Park City Gr (NASDAQ:PCYG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Park City Gr reported in-line EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.05.
Revenue was down $1.47 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 17.88% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Park City Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.05
|0.04
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.04
|0.04
|0.05
|0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|5.33M
|4.70M
|4.60M
|5.20M
|Revenue Actual
|4.35M
|4.56M
|4.60M
|6.02M
