|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.210
|0.160
|-0.0500
|REV
|15.820B
|16.577B
|757.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Panasonic (OTCPK: PCRFY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Panasonic.
There is no analysis for Panasonic
The stock price for Panasonic (OTCPK: PCRFY) is $10.09 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 11, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 26, 2015.
Panasonic’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Panasonic.
Panasonic is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.