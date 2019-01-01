Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Puma Biotechnology
Puma Biotechnology Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PBYI) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on May 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting PBYI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 541.71% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PBYI) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Puma Biotechnology maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Puma Biotechnology, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Puma Biotechnology was filed on May 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $14.00 to $12.00. The current price Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) is trading at is $1.87, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
