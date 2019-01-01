QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, or Pbb, is a specialist bank active primarily in Germany, but also in other parts of Europe. Pbb's core business is medium- to long-term lending. Its real estate finance segment structures were midsize to large financing transactions for investors in both commercial and residential properties. Its public investment finance segment finances infrastructure projects, including public housing, utilities, healthcare facilities, and education facilities. Approximately one-fifth of the company's float is owned by the German government. The company takes on a variety of roles in lending transactions, including a sole lender, arranger, agent, and underwriter.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBBGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCGM: PBBGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's (PBBGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank.

Q

What is the target price for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBBGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Q

Current Stock Price for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBBGF)?

A

The stock price for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCGM: PBBGF) is $6.8501 last updated Fri Sep 18 2020 15:47:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBBGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank.

Q

When is Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCGM:PBBGF) reporting earnings?

A

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBBGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank.

Q

What sector and industry does Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBBGF) operate in?

A

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.