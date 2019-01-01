ñol




Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
(OTCGM:PBBGF)
9.24
00
At close: Mar 8
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low9.24 - 9.24
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 134.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 1K
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E5.43
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield1.26/13.64%
Payout Ratio36.71
EPS0.49
Total Float-

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTC:PBBGF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$160M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Questions & Answers

Q
When is Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCGM:PBBGF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCGM:PBBGF)?
A

There are no earnings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Q
What were Deutsche Pfandbriefbank’s (OTCGM:PBBGF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

