ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
(OTCGM:PBBGF)
9.24
00
At close: Mar 8
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low9.24 - 9.24
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 134.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 1K
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E5.43
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield1.26/13.64%
Payout Ratio36.71
EPS0.49
Total Float-

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTC:PBBGF), Dividends

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Deutsche Pfandbriefbank generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBBGF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank.

Q
What date did I need to own Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBBGF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank.

Q
How much per share is the next Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBBGF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCGM:PBBGF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank.

Browse dividends on all stocks.