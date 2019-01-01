Paya Holdings Inc is a provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. Its operating segment includes Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company generates maximum revenue from the Integrated Solutions segment. Integrated Solutions segment represents the delivery of credit and debit card payment solutions, and to a lesser extent, ACH processing solutions to customers via integrations with software partners across strategic vertical markets.