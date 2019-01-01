QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.54 - 6.18
Vol / Avg.
1M/1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.54 - 13.6
Mkt Cap
813.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.58
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
132M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 1:36PM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 1:37PM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 8:35AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 9:07AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 8:31AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 11:45AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 8:09AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 4:01PM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 10:57AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 7:56AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 11:03AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 6:10AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 6:10AM
Benzinga - Sep 7, 2021, 12:37PM
Benzinga - Aug 23, 2021, 8:31AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 10:10AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 6:08AM
Benzinga - Jul 13, 2021, 8:38AM
Benzinga - Jun 28, 2021, 6:56AM
Benzinga - Jun 24, 2021, 7:27AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Paya Holdings Inc is a provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. Its operating segment includes Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company generates maximum revenue from the Integrated Solutions segment. Integrated Solutions segment represents the delivery of credit and debit card payment solutions, and to a lesser extent, ACH processing solutions to customers via integrations with software partners across strategic vertical markets.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Paya Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Paya Holdings (PAYA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Paya Holdings (NASDAQ: PAYA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Paya Holdings's (PAYA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Paya Holdings (PAYA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Paya Holdings (NASDAQ: PAYA) was reported by BTIG on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting PAYA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 62.34% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Paya Holdings (PAYA)?

A

The stock price for Paya Holdings (NASDAQ: PAYA) is $6.16 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Paya Holdings (PAYA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Paya Holdings.

Q

When is Paya Holdings (NASDAQ:PAYA) reporting earnings?

A

Paya Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Paya Holdings (PAYA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Paya Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Paya Holdings (PAYA) operate in?

A

Paya Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.