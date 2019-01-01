Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Paramount Global beat estimated earnings by 17.65%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.51.

Revenue was down $84.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 17.81% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Paramount Global's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.76 0.96 1.22 EPS Actual 0.26 0.76 0.97 1.52 Revenue Estimate 7.49B 6.57B 6.48B 7.30B Revenue Actual 8.00B 6.61B 6.56B 7.41B

