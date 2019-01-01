ñol

Phibro Animal Health
(NASDAQ:PAHC)
18.75
-0.46[-2.39%]
Last update: 3:15PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low18.65 - 19.27
52 Week High/Low17.28 - 31
Open / Close19.27 / -
Float / Outstanding14.5M / 40.5M
Vol / Avg.34.2K / 89.3K
Mkt Cap759.4M
P/E13.25
50d Avg. Price19.16
Div / Yield0.48/2.50%
Payout Ratio33.1
EPS0.44
Total Float14.5M

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC), Dividends

Phibro Animal Health issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Phibro Animal Health generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.67%

Annual Dividend

$0.48

Last Dividend

Jun 1
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Phibro Animal Health Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Phibro Animal Health. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on June 22, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Phibro Animal Health ($PAHC) will be on June 22, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) shares by June 1, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) will be on May 31, 2022 and will be $0.12

Q
What is the dividend yield for Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)?
A

Phibro Animal Health has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) was $0.12 and was paid out next on June 22, 2022.

