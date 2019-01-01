ñol

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG), Dividends

Penske Automotive Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Penske Automotive Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.86%

Annual Dividend

$2.0

Last Dividend

May 23
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Penske Automotive Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Penske Automotive Group (PAG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Penske Automotive Group.

Q
What date did I need to own Penske Automotive Group (PAG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Penske Automotive Group (PAG). The last dividend payout was on June 1, 2022 and was $0.50

Q
How much per share is the next Penske Automotive Group (PAG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Penske Automotive Group (PAG). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.50 on June 1, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)?
A

The most current yield for Penske Automotive Group (PAG) is 1.76% and is payable next on September 3, 2013

