Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pacific Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 19.35%, reporting an EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $-0.31.

Revenue was up $4.18 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.39% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pacific Biosciences's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.28 -0.22 -0.20 -0.45 EPS Actual -0.30 -0.23 -0.21 -0.45 Revenue Estimate 36.12M 33.23M 29.89M 25.67M Revenue Actual 36.02M 34.89M 30.61M 29.00M

