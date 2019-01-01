ñol

Pacific Biosciences
(NASDAQ:PACB)
5.0901
-0.5399[-9.59%]
Last update: 11:42AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low5.09 - 5.78
52 Week High/Low4.51 - 36.36
Open / Close5.67 / -
Float / Outstanding175.2M / 224.4M
Vol / Avg.2.2M / 6.5M
Mkt Cap1.1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price7.29
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.37
Total Float175.2M

Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Pacific Biosciences reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$-0.370

Quarterly Revenue

$33.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$33.2M

Earnings Recap

Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pacific Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 19.35%, reporting an EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $-0.31.

Revenue was up $4.18 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.39% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pacific Biosciences's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.28 -0.22 -0.20 -0.45
EPS Actual -0.30 -0.23 -0.21 -0.45
Revenue Estimate 36.12M 33.23M 29.89M 25.67M
Revenue Actual 36.02M 34.89M 30.61M 29.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Pacific Biosciences using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Pacific Biosciences Questions & Answers

Q
When is Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) reporting earnings?
A

Pacific Biosciences (PACB) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.26, which missed the estimate of $-0.24.

Q
What were Pacific Biosciences’s (NASDAQ:PACB) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $20.1M, which missed the estimate of $23.8M.

