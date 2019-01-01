Grupo Aeroportuario del (NYSE:PAC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 25
EPS
$2.310
Quarterly Revenue
$293.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$6B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Grupo Aeroportuario del using advanced sorting and filters.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Questions & Answers
When is Grupo Aeroportuario del (NYSE:PAC) reporting earnings?
Grupo Aeroportuario del (PAC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 25, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Grupo Aeroportuario del (NYSE:PAC)?
The Actual EPS was $1.12, which beat the estimate of $0.95.
What were Grupo Aeroportuario del’s (NYSE:PAC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $166.4M, which beat the estimate of $142.8M.
