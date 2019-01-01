Grupo Aeroportuario del (NYSE:PAC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del
Grupo Aeroportuario del Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Grupo Aeroportuario del (NYSE: PAC) was reported by Citigroup on March 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $169.00 expecting PAC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.13% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Grupo Aeroportuario del (NYSE: PAC) was provided by Citigroup, and Grupo Aeroportuario del maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Grupo Aeroportuario del, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Grupo Aeroportuario del was filed on March 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Grupo Aeroportuario del (PAC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $150.00 to $169.00. The current price Grupo Aeroportuario del (PAC) is trading at is $144.29, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.