50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) jumped 75.2% to $7.87.
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) rose 52.9% to $0.7500 after declining around 7% on Friday.
- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) shares jumped 45.1% to $35.78. Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) agreed to acquire electric powertrain solutions provider Meritor for about $3.7 billion, including assumed debt and net of acquired cash.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) rose 28.3% to $4.44. The FDA has lifted its clinical hold on Ocugen’s investigational new drug application seeking approval to conduct testing of the COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in the U.S.
- Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE: REPX) gained 19.4% to $28.99 after Truist Securities maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $50 to $55.
- Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIP) jumped 17.9% to $17.67. Arteris is expected release its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) gained 15% to $20.84 after the company announced it will be acquired by Veritas Capital.
- IronNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRNT) gained 15.2% to $4.25.
- Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) surged 13.8% to $4.3701 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) jumped 13.2% to $4.81.
- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) gained 13% to $6.62 as the company disclosed positive data for NXP900 in Triple Negative Breast Cancer preclinical models with an Integrin-Linked Kinase loss.
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) jumped 12.8% to $29.88.
- Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) gained 12.7% to $25.18 after Cowen & Co. upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $35 price target.
- IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) rose 8.4% to $1.55 after jumping 16% on Friday. IMARA’s Director David Mott recently acquired a total of 45,926 shares at an average price of $1.19.
- Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) rose 8.2% to $91.19 after Trump's new social media app Truth Social launched on Apple’s App Store on Sunday. Digital World Acquisition is the SPAC partner of former President Donald Trump’s social media startup.
- BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC) rose 7.7% to $20.23 after gaining around 4% on Friday.
- Healthcare Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: HCCC) shares rose 7.1% to $10.80.
Losers
- Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) fell 40.1% to $2.56 after the company reported entry into agreement for registered direct offering of approximately $5.66 million of class A common shares.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares fell 35.5% to $0.1392. Zosano Pharma recently announced pricing of a $15.4 million public offering of common stock and warrants.
- Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) fell 31.2% to $2.6550. The FDA placed a clinical hold on Homology Medicines’ pheNIX gene therapy trial of HMI-102 from the FDA. An official clinical hold letter is expected within 30 days.
- Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) shares dipped 30.6% to $4.5754. The FDA provided Allarity Therapeutics with a Refusal to File (RTF) letter for a marketing application for dovitinib for the third-line treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC).
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) fell 29.6% to $10.12 after the company announced changes to its clinical leadership team.
- FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) dipped 25.8% to $7.82 after the company said it would be reporting in its 10-K that the SEC has opened investigations relating to the company and CEO Andrew Wiederhorn.
- Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) fell 24.4% to $34.79 after dipping 50% on Friday.
- Belpointe PREP, LLC (NYSE: OZ) declined 22.3% to $72.98.
- Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) dropped 22.3% to $5.12.
- Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) dipped 21.6% to $9.23.
- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) fell 20% to $29.93 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTEK) dipped 19.7% to $1.8207.
- Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) fell 19.6% to $3.1006.
- Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN) dropped 18.5% to $6.09.
- Cian PLC (NYSE: CIAN) dropped 17.8% to $6.46.
- Quanergy Systems, Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) shares fell 16.9% to $3.1010 after tumbling 11% on Friday.
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) fell 16.7% to $2.2403.
- Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) dropped 16.2% to $15.09 mid a continued selloff following last week's surge.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) shares fell 15.1% to $3.0650 after declining around 8% on Friday/
- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) fell 14.3% to $0.8745 after dipping 12% on Friday. Team recently revealed a series of transactions in its effort to refinance capital structure.
- Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) dropped 14.2% to $2.17.
- Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGH) shares fell 14.2% to $14.02 after dipping 43% on Friday.
- RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) dropped 14.2% to $2.9850.
- Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG) dipped 12.5% to $3.9880.
- Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ: VEEE) dropped 12% to $3.09.
- Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) fell 11% to $39.81. Yandex recently reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 54% year-on-year to $1.485 billion.
- Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: OZON) fell 9.8% to $17.10 after declining 8% on Friday.
- Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) shares fell 9.4% to $0.1850.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) fell 7.8% to $1.07. Creative Realities recently finalized merger with Reflect Systems.
- LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) fell 7% to $0.8358. LiveOne’s CEO and Chairman Robert S Ellin recently acquired a total of 25,000 shares at an average price of $0.94.
- QIWI plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) fell 6.6% to $6.76.
- Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: MODD) shares fell 6.3% to $2.82. Modular Medical recently reported pricing of $15 million public offering and uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) dropped 5.5% to $809.57 from pressure in the overall market as investors weighed the potential economic impacts from rising Russia-Ukraine tensions. Tesla, meanwhile, continues to add numerous Supercharger locations across the country.
