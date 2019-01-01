ñol

Belpointe PREP
(AMEX:OZ)
100.0801
0.0601[0.06%]
At close: Jun 3
99.60
-0.4801[-0.48%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low99.7 - 100.12
52 Week High/Low65.12 - 105.23
Open / Close100.12 / 100.07
Float / Outstanding3.4M / 3.4M
Vol / Avg.6.4K / 18.3K
Mkt Cap338.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price99.41
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.6
Total Float3.4M

Belpointe PREP (AMEX:OZ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Belpointe PREP reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$329K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Belpointe PREP using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Belpointe PREP Questions & Answers

Q
When is Belpointe PREP (AMEX:OZ) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Belpointe PREP

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Belpointe PREP (AMEX:OZ)?
A

There are no earnings for Belpointe PREP

Q
What were Belpointe PREP’s (AMEX:OZ) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Belpointe PREP

