Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.67 - 0.67
Mkt Cap
61.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
91.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Onxeo SA is a biotechnology company that is engaged in developing oncology drugs based on tumor DNA targeting. The company focuses on developing disruptive compounds from preclinical research. The company's portfolio includes AsiDNA, PlatOn and many more.

Onxeo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Onxeo (OXNXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Onxeo (OTCEM: OXNXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Onxeo's (OXNXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Onxeo.

Q

What is the target price for Onxeo (OXNXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Onxeo

Q

Current Stock Price for Onxeo (OXNXF)?

A

The stock price for Onxeo (OTCEM: OXNXF) is $0.67 last updated Wed Jul 28 2021 19:20:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Onxeo (OXNXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Onxeo.

Q

When is Onxeo (OTCEM:OXNXF) reporting earnings?

A

Onxeo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Onxeo (OXNXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Onxeo.

Q

What sector and industry does Onxeo (OXNXF) operate in?

A

Onxeo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.