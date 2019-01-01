OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$-0.280
Quarterly Revenue
$67.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$67.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of OraSure Technologies using advanced sorting and filters.
OraSure Technologies Questions & Answers
When is OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) reporting earnings?
OraSure Technologies (OSUR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)?
The Actual EPS was $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.07.
What were OraSure Technologies’s (NASDAQ:OSUR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $40.2M, which beat the estimate of $36.5M.
