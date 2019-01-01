Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Oak Street Health missed estimated earnings by 10.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.43 versus an estimate of $-0.39.

Revenue was up $217.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 23.53% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Oak Street Health's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.57 -0.42 -0.34 -0.20 EPS Actual -0.62 -0.49 -0.44 -0.29 Revenue Estimate 393.53M 356.68M 318.00M 283.42M Revenue Actual 394.10M 388.70M 353.10M 296.70M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.