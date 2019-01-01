OSRAM Licht AG is a Germany-based company that manufactures and distributes lighting fixtures and products, including lamps, lighting systems, light-emitting diodes, and other Opto semiconductors, light management systems, and outdoor lighting solutions. The firm's operations are organized into three segments: Opto Semiconductors, digital, automotive. The Opto semiconductors and automotive segments combined generate the majority of the total revenue for the company. The company operates and markets its product worldwide, with the key locations being the Americas, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific region.