OSRAM Licht AG is a Germany-based company that manufactures and distributes lighting fixtures and products, including lamps, lighting systems, light-emitting diodes, and other Opto semiconductors, light management systems, and outdoor lighting solutions. The firm's operations are organized into three segments: Opto Semiconductors, digital, automotive. The Opto semiconductors and automotive segments combined generate the majority of the total revenue for the company. The company operates and markets its product worldwide, with the key locations being the Americas, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific region.

OSRAM Licht Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OSRAM Licht (OSAGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OSRAM Licht (OTCPK: OSAGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OSRAM Licht's (OSAGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OSRAM Licht.

Q

What is the target price for OSRAM Licht (OSAGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OSRAM Licht

Q

Current Stock Price for OSRAM Licht (OSAGF)?

A

The stock price for OSRAM Licht (OTCPK: OSAGF) is $64.255 last updated Fri Dec 17 2021 20:11:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does OSRAM Licht (OSAGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OSRAM Licht.

Q

When is OSRAM Licht (OTCPK:OSAGF) reporting earnings?

A

OSRAM Licht does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OSRAM Licht (OSAGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OSRAM Licht.

Q

What sector and industry does OSRAM Licht (OSAGF) operate in?

A

OSRAM Licht is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.