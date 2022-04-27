Fluence Announces New Product Features For RAZR Modular System

Fluence by OSRAM OSAGF a global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis and food production, announced new product features for its RAZR Modular System, including additional system configurations, seven total spectral offerings and an IP67 waterproof model that is easy to clean and operates seamlessly alongside irrigation systems.

The RAZR Modular System is designed for high-performance vertical farms and suitable for full-cycle cultivation. The fixture’s 6- and 8-inch (15- and 20-centimeter) light bar spacing allows easy integration into a variety of vertical racks with flexible mounting options for a range of crops. The system also earned an IP67 waterproof rating, confirming its ability to tolerate the humid conditions present in a vertical farming environment. A protective lens shields the LEDs from water without interfering with light output. The native industry-standard 0-10V dimming interface enables seamless lighting control integration, with labor-saving cable and wireless connection accessories.

The enhanced RAZR Modular System achieves market-leading efficacies of up to 3.5 µmol/J and is now available in seven total light spectra, including the proven PhysioSpec BROAD White R3a spectrum, Fluence’s leading spectrum for leafy green cultivation and crop propagation. New spectral offerings for the RAZR Modular System include BROAD R6, which provides solid performance balance for plant development and efficacy, and Fluence’s mono-red and far-red spectra, which growers can apply to influence specific morphological characteristics.

“The future of cutting-edge farming is vertical, and customizing a growing environment’s lighting strategy to each crop’s unique lifecycle drives cultivation success,” stated David Cohen, CEO of Fluence. “Our RAZR Modular System’s new features allow growers to modify lighting strategies for every stage of plant development and identify best practices for producing fresh, consistent harvests for a variety of crops. Fluence’s LED lighting technology provides horticulture innovators optimized, versatile solutions that meet their unique production goals.”

Photo: Courtesy of Fluence Bioengineering, Inc.

Related News

Growing at Light Speed

Fluence Launches Intercanopy Lighting Solution VYNE To Meet Growers' Needs

Fluence Launches SPYDR 2h, Helps Cannabis Cultivators To Produce Higher Crop Yields