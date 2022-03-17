QQQ
Fluence Partners With Hydrofarm To Distribute LED Lighting Solution For Craft Cannabis Growers

byVuk Zdinjak
March 17, 2022 11:31 am
Fluence Partners With Hydrofarm To Distribute LED Lighting Solution For Craft Cannabis Growers

Fluence by OSRAM (OTCPK:OSAGF), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis and food production, entered into a distribution partnership with Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM), a leading manufacturer and distributor of hydroponic equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture.

Hydrofarm will distribute Fluence’s newly released SPYDR Fang LED lighting solution to its network of hydro-shop retailers throughout the U.S. beginning early April 2022.

Under the new partnership, Hydrofarm will supply retailers with Fluence’s SPYDR Fang, a product designed for craft growers and home hobbyists and built with Fluence’s trusted, research-backed and science-led engineering leveraged by growers throughout the world.

“Hydrofarm is thrilled to partner with Fluence and supply our retail customers with its advanced LED lighting product, SPYDR Fang,” stated Bill Toler, chairman and CEO of Hydrofarm. “Collaborating with Fluence reinforces Hydrofarm’s dedication to providing growers the industry’s highest quality, premium brands. Our customers can be confident they are purchasing proven solutions that enable them to achieve their production goals.”

Photo by ArtHouse Studio from Pexels

 

