ORBCOMM Inc is a satellite communications company that primarily provides machine-to-machine communication, which is designed to track, monitor, and control fixed and mobile assets. The company operates in such markets as transportation and distribution, heavy equipment, industrial fixed assets, oil and gas, maritime, mining, and government. The company earns revenue across the United States, South America, Japan, and Europe, with the majority from the U.S. The company owns telecommunications infrastructure, specifically low Earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure.