Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Orbit International Corp is a U.S based company engaged in offering mission-critical hardware, software, and integrated systems. It operates through two segments: the Electronics Group and the Power Group. The company designs and manufactures subsystems and components for contractors, government procurement agencies (both foreign and domestic), and research and development laboratories across the world.

Earnings

REV

Analyst Ratings

Orbit International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Orbit International (ORBT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orbit International (OTCPK: ORBT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Orbit International's (ORBT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Orbit International.

Q

What is the target price for Orbit International (ORBT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Orbit International (OTCPK: ORBT) was reported by CK Cooper on March 8, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting ORBT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -33.33% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Orbit International (ORBT)?

A

The stock price for Orbit International (OTCPK: ORBT) is $7.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:36:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Orbit International (ORBT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 7, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 30, 2020.

Q

When is Orbit International (OTCPK:ORBT) reporting earnings?

A

Orbit International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Orbit International (ORBT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orbit International.

Q

What sector and industry does Orbit International (ORBT) operate in?

A

Orbit International is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.