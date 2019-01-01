QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/15K
Div / Yield
0.1/3.81%
52 Wk
2.17 - 2.92
Mkt Cap
5.2B
Payout Ratio
33.36
Open
-
P/E
9
EPS
0.11
Shares
2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Orbia Advance Corp SAB de CV manufactures and sells a variety of chemical-based products and energy. The firm organizes itself into three segments based on the product type. The Vinyl segment, which generates the most revenue of any segment, sells polymer vinyl chloride (PVC) used to make PVC pipes, coating for electric cables, and components in windows, doors, siding, and flooring. The Fluent segment sells chemical-based products to the construction and infrastructure industries. The Flour segment sells fluorine-based products used in coolants and inhalers to treat respiratory conditions. The majority of revenue comes from Mexico and Europe.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Orbia Advance Corp SAB Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Orbia Advance Corp SAB (MXCHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orbia Advance Corp SAB (OTCPK: MXCHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Orbia Advance Corp SAB's (MXCHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Orbia Advance Corp SAB.

Q

What is the target price for Orbia Advance Corp SAB (MXCHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Orbia Advance Corp SAB

Q

Current Stock Price for Orbia Advance Corp SAB (MXCHF)?

A

The stock price for Orbia Advance Corp SAB (OTCPK: MXCHF) is $2.61 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:11:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Orbia Advance Corp SAB (MXCHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orbia Advance Corp SAB.

Q

When is Orbia Advance Corp SAB (OTCPK:MXCHF) reporting earnings?

A

Orbia Advance Corp SAB does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Orbia Advance Corp SAB (MXCHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orbia Advance Corp SAB.

Q

What sector and industry does Orbia Advance Corp SAB (MXCHF) operate in?

A

Orbia Advance Corp SAB is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.