Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE: OR) was reported by TD Securities on November 2, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting OR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 69.78% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE: OR) was provided by TD Securities, and Osisko Gold Royalties upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Osisko Gold Royalties, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Osisko Gold Royalties was filed on November 2, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 2, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $18.00 to $20.00. The current price Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) is trading at is $11.78, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
