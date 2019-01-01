Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Osisko Gold Royalties missed estimated earnings by 85.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was down $6.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.65% increase in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.