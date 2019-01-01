Power Solutions International Inc is an America-based company that manufactures, distributes, and services power systems that primarily run on nondiesel fuels, including natural gas, propane, and gasoline. The company's products are designed to meet emission standards imposed by environmental regulatory bodies like the Environmental Protection Agency. They are distributed to a wide range of industrial original equipment manufacturers that supply equipment to sectors including power generation, oil and gas, material handling, airport ground support, agricultural, turf, construction, and irrigation. The company generates its sales from North America, the Pacific Rim, and Europe.