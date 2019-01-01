QQQ
Benzinga - Jul 21, 2021, 3:44PM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Power Solutions International Inc is an America-based company that manufactures, distributes, and services power systems that primarily run on nondiesel fuels, including natural gas, propane, and gasoline. The company's products are designed to meet emission standards imposed by environmental regulatory bodies like the Environmental Protection Agency. They are distributed to a wide range of industrial original equipment manufacturers that supply equipment to sectors including power generation, oil and gas, material handling, airport ground support, agricultural, turf, construction, and irrigation. The company generates its sales from North America, the Pacific Rim, and Europe.

Power Solutions Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Power Solutions Intl (PSIX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Power Solutions Intl (OTCPK: PSIX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Power Solutions Intl's (PSIX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Power Solutions Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Power Solutions Intl (PSIX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Power Solutions Intl (OTCPK: PSIX) was reported by Lake Street on August 16, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PSIX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Power Solutions Intl (PSIX)?

A

The stock price for Power Solutions Intl (OTCPK: PSIX) is $2.75 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:04:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Power Solutions Intl (PSIX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Power Solutions Intl.

Q

When is Power Solutions Intl (OTCPK:PSIX) reporting earnings?

A

Power Solutions Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Power Solutions Intl (PSIX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Power Solutions Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Power Solutions Intl (PSIX) operate in?

A

Power Solutions Intl is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.